Heroes and This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia and his wife, model Jarah Mariano, have welcomed their first child after losing their house in Los Angeles wildfires.

"Houseless, never homeless. Welcome back Ke'ala Coral Ventimiglia. 1.23.25," Mariano wrote on Instagram Friday, using a rainbow emoji commonly recognized as signifying a child was born after a previous pregnancy loss.

"My family & I are together, happy, healthy & safe, which is truly all that matters. We are deeply grateful to all of the heroes who help battle fires, as well as care for everyone affected by the aftermath for years to come," she added. "This will be an extended process of rebuilding and grieving for many, but we are feeling optimistic & inspired to welcome all of the exciting newness of our fresh start!"

The post included a photo of the newborn's tiny feet next to a bigger dog's paw.

Ventimiglia and Mariano have been married since 2023.