Singer-songwriter Jon Batiste opened the 97th Macy's Day Parade in New York Thursday with a rousing performance of his song "I Need You" and the declaration that the holiday should be a "day of unity, healing and celebration."

Thursday morning was crisp and clear, with temperatures in the 40s.

The parade also featured early appearances by the Harlem Globetrotters and a performance from the cast of the Broadway musical, & Juliet.

Cher, Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, Chicago, En Vogue, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Jessie James Decker, Ashley Park and Sesame Street, the Muppets, Pentatonix, Paul Russell, Amanda Shaw and Alex Smith, Manuel Turizo and K-pop group Enhypen are all expected to sing, as well.

Among the new balloons making their way through Manhattan are Beagle Scout Snoopy, Po from Kung Fu Panda, Leo from Leo, Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece and the Pillsbury Doughboy.

The event is airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock.