Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.They include:-- Franklin Pierce, 14th president of the United States, in 1804-- U.S. outlaw Billy "The Kid" Bonney in 1859-- Actor Boris Karloff in 1887-- Comic actor Harpo Marx, born Adolph Arthur, of the Marx Brothers in 1888-- Composer Johnny Mandel in 1925-- Screenwriter Robert Towne in 1934 (age 89)-- Actor Franco Nero in 1941 (age 82)-- Actor Susan Anspach in 1942-- Denis Sassou Nguesso, president of the Republic of the Congo, in 1943 (age 80)-- Radio personality Tom Joyner in 1949 (age 74)-- Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer in 1950 (age 73)-- Musician Bruce Hornsby in 1954 (age 69)-- Television personality Robin Roberts in 1960 (age 63)-- Entrepreneur John Schnatter in 1961 (age 62)-- Actor Michelle Gomez in 1966 (age 57)-- Actor Vincent Cassel in 1966 (age 57)-- Television personality Chris Hardwick in 1971 (age 52)-- Actor Page Kennedy in 1976 (age 47)-- Television personality Nicole "Snookie" Polizzi in 1987 (age 36)-- Actor\/singer Miley Cyrus in 1992 (age 31)-- Actor Lia Marie Johnson in 1996 (age 27)-- Actor Lonnie Chavis in 2007 (age 16)