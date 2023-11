A Sealyham Terrier named Stache was crowned the winner of the 22nd National Dog Show on Thursday.

The event was presented by Purina and the Kennel Club of Philadelphia at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa.

John O'Hurley and David Frei hosted the show, with Mary Carillo providing commentary.

Winston, a 3-year-old French bulldog, won last year's big event.