Pop star Joanna "JoJo" Levesque will make her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.
ADVERTISEMENT
Producers announced Thursday that JoJo, 32, will take over the role of Satine in April.
JoJo will star with Derek Klena, who will portray Christian. JoJo and Klena will replace Ashley Loren and Aaron Tveit, whose final performance is April 9.
JoJo will kick off her 14-week limited engagement April 11 at Al Hirschfield Theatre in New York.
"Truth. Beauty, Freedom. Love. So I can't believe I'm finally able to say this... I'm making my Broadway debut in MOULIN ROUGE!!! When I first saw this musical I fell instantly head over heels in love. I watched from the edge of my seat, hanging onto every word of every song," she tweeted Thursday.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.