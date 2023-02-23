Jake Lacy and Alison Brie have joined the cast of Apples Never Fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peacock said in a press release Thursday that Lacy, 38, and Brie, 40, will have series regular roles in the upcoming drama.

Apples Never Fall is based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name. The adaptation hails from Melanie Marnich, who serves as writer and showrunner. Marnich also executive produces with David Heyman.

Lacy and Brie join previously announced stars Annette Bening and Sam Neill.

The new series follows the seemingly-perfect couple Joy (Bening) and Stan Delaney (Neill), former tennis coaches with four adult children.

"After decades of marriage, they have finally sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. But after Joy disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents' marriage and their family history with fresh eyes," an official description reads.

Lacy will play Troy Delaney, "the second-oldest Delaney child whose competitive edge he developed as a young tennis player is now his greatest asset as a venture capitalist."

Brie will portray Amy Delaney, "the oldest Delaney child and the black sheep of the family. Still renting a room in a house meant for grad students and jumping from one career path to another, Amy is a mess."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Moriarty's novels Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers have previously been adapted for television.