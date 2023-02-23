Selena Gomez is back on top as the most-followed woman on Instagram.

The 30-year-old singer and actress surpassed television personality and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner , 25, to become the most-followed woman on the social media platform.

Gomez has over 381 million followers on Instagram, while Jenner has over 380 million.

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is the most-followed celebrity on Instagram with over 550 million followers, followed by Lionel Messi with over 432 million.

Gomez was previously the most-followed celebrity on Instagram in 2017, but left the platform for a time due to its negative effects on her mental health.

"People can call me ugly or stupid and I'm like, Whatever. But these people get detailed," the singer said in an interview with Vanity Fair this month. "They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety. I couldn't do it anymore. It was a waste of my time."

"The only thing I have on my phone is TikTok because I find it to be a little less hostile. There are wonderful things about social media -- connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories. But usually that's filtered through [for me now]," she added.

Gomez released her third studio album, Rare, in 2020. She stars on the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.