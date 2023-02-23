James Kennedy thinks his Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay likes to push Katie Maloney's buttons.

Kennedy, 31, weighed in on Shay, 37, having Maloney's ex-husband, Tom Schwartz on her podcast, during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

As seen in Vanderpump Rules Season 10, Shay hosted Schwartz on her Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast and has pushed him to hook up with their co-star Raquel Leviss.

On WWHL, Kennedy said he thinks Shay's behavior was purposeful.

"I know that Scheana doesn't really mess with Katie. She doesn't like her very much, so you know, anything to kind of push her buttons is going to make her feel good," Kennedy said of Shay.

"All of a sudden Schwartz is like the center of her universe. Like, that's the thing with Scheana -- I feel like she's good at putting people in the center of our universe, when she wants," he added.

On Wednesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules, Maloney called Shay "an evil, evil little troll" after Shay had Schwartz on her podcast.

"A friend wouldn't do this. A friend wouldn't bring him on a podcast when he's vulnerable like this try to coerce him into saying [expletive]," Maloney told their co-star Lala Kent.

Vanderpump Rules is a Bravo reality series that follows the staff of Lisa Vanderpump's restaurants and bars.