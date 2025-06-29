John Travolta makes surprise appearance at 'Grease' sing-a-long
UPI News Service, 06/29/2025
Screen icon John Travolta made a surprise appearance at a Grease sing-a-long at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Last night at the Hollywood Bowl, for the first time I surprised everyone at the GREASE Sing-A-Long and dressed up as Danny Zuko," wrote in a Facebook post Saturday. "No one knew. Not even the cast. Thank you for a great evening."
The 1978 movie musical was set at a 1950s California high school.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.