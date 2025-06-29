Screen icon John Travolta made a surprise appearance at a Grease sing-a-long at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Last night at the Hollywood Bowl, for the first time I surprised everyone at the GREASE Sing-A-Long and dressed up as Danny Zuko," wrote in a Facebook post Saturday. "No one knew. Not even the cast. Thank you for a great evening."

The 1978 movie musical was set at a 1950s California high school.

Travolta famously starred alongside the late Olivia Newton-John and Jeff Conaway, as well as Stockard Channing, Dinah Manoff and Didi Conn.