Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- U.S. first lady Elizabeth Monroe in 1768

-- Actor Susan Hayward in 1917

-- Musician Lena Horne in 1917

-- Magician Harry Blackstone Jr. in 1934

-- Actor Nancy Dussault in 1936 (age 89)

-- Musician Florence Ballard in 1943

-- Musician Hal Lindes (Dire Straits) in 1953 (age 72)

-- Actor David Alan Grier in 1956 (age 69)

-- Actor Vincent D'Onofrio in 1959 (age 66)

-- Actor Rupert Graves in 1963 (age 62)

-- International Boxing Hall of Fame member Mike Tyson in 1966 (age 59)

-- Musician Phil Anselmo (Pantera) in 1968 (age 57)

-- Musician Tom Drummond (Better Than Ezra) in 1969 (age 56)

-- Actor Monica Potter in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Molly Parker in 1972 (age 53)

-- Musician Matisyahu in 1979 (age 46)

-- Actor Lizzy Caplan in 1982 (age 43)

-- Musician Cole Swindell in 1983 (age 42)

-- Actor Katherine Ryan in 1983 (age 42)

-- Musician James Adam Shelley (American Authors) in 1983 (age 42)

-- Musician Fantasia Barrino in 1984 (age 41)

-- Wrestler Cody Rhodes in 1985 (age 40)

-- Olympian Michael Phelps in 1985 (age 40)

-- WWE wrestler Alicia Fox in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor Elliot Fletcher in 1996 (age 29)

-- Actor Wolfgang Schaeffer in 2009 (age 16)