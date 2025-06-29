Brad Pitt's racing movie, F1, is No. 1 in North America, earning $55.6 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is How to Train Your Dragon with $19.4 million, followed by Elio at No. 3 with $10.7 million, M3GAN 2.0 at No. 4 with $10.2 million and 28 Days Later at No. 5 with $9.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Lilo & Stitch at No. 6 with $6.9 million, Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning at No. 7 with $4.2 million, Materialists at No. 8 with $3 million, Ballerina at No. 9 with $2.1 million and Karate Kid: Legends at No. 10 with $1 million.