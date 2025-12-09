John Stamos, Dale Dickey and Cam Gigandet are set to guest star in Season 2 of Netflix's The Hunting Wives.

ADVERTISEMENT

They will join previously announced new cast members such as Kim Matula and Alex FitzAlan in the drama based on May Cobb's novel.

Returning cast members include Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Jaime Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Karen Rodriguez, Hunter Emery and Branton Box.

Production is now underway on the eight new episodes.

"At the start of Season 2, Sophie (Snow) and Margo (Akerman) are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together," the streaming service said.

"As they play their dangerous games, the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?"