Chuck, Tangled and Shazam! icon Zachary Levi is set to host David: King of Israel, a four-part docudrama, for Fox Nation.

Zachary Levi was a natural fit for this series," Lauren Petterson, the streaming service's president, said in a statement Tuesday.

"His sincerity and connection to the material allow King David's story to come alive in a way that feels relevant to today's viewers. Highlighting faith, redemption, and extraordinary purpose, we're honored to bring this story to Fox Nation with Zachary at the helm."

The series is expected to roll out new episodes weekly in early 2026.

Christians regard David -- a former shepherd boy who rose to become the greatest king in Israel's history -- as an ancestor of Jesus Christ.