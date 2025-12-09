The docu-series, History's Deadliest with Ving Rhames, is set to debut Jan. 26.

"The 10-part series produced by Propagate Content will reveal the unbelievable details surrounding the world's most prolific and powerful killers," a press release explained.

"From conniving criminals, lethal weapons, and epic battles to violent plagues, devastating natural disasters, and more, these are the deadliest people, places, and events that altered the global landscape and changed civilization forever."

Rhames, 66, is a Golden Globe Award-winner famous for his roles in Pulp Fiction, Mission: Impossible, Lilo & Stitch and Don King: Only in America.