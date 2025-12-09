Black Bear announced Tuesday that Christy is now available on digital video-on-demand services. Sydney Sweeney produced the film and stars as boxer Christy Salters.

Christy premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. It opened in theaters Nov. 7.

The film follows Salters from her amateur matches to her breakthrough professional bouts in the early days of women's boxing. It also portrays her abusive marriage to promoter Jim Martin (Ben Foster).

At a Los Angeles Q&A after a screening, Salters said she could not meet Foster while he was playing Martin. But, once filming wrapped, they became friends and Foster has attended fights Salters promotes.

Sweeney said at that Q&A that Salters' story would "inspire so many people." Salters included Sweeney adding, "We are going to."

David Michi´d directed and co-wrote the screenplay with Mirrah Foulkes, from a story by Katherine Fugate.