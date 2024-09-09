Comedian John Mulaney and New Yorker contributor Simon Rich are reuniting for a Broadway comedy, which premieres on Dec. 11.

Mulaney and Rich met as SNL writers in 2008, and All In: Comedy About Love was inspired by Rich's New Yorker pieces and short stories.

"We jump around between eras and countries and species, but they're all love stories," Rich told The New York Times.

The show marks Rich's first Broadway play, and Mulaney's second.

Mulaney had previously appeared in Oh, Hello on Broadway in 2016.

All In will be on Broadway for a total of 10 weeks and the remaining cast members have not yet been announced.

Mulaney was recently seen in Everybody's in LA on Netflix.