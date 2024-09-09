JC Chasez makes his musical theater recording debut with Playing with Fire, a 16-track, Frankenstein-inspired concept album.

The project began when Golden Globe-winning songwriter Jimmy Harry approached the former *NYSNC pop star with a play based on Mary Shelley's novel. The work had been written by Harry's mother, Barbara Field, who has passed away.

"The reimagining of the classic tale constructs a conversation between Frankenstein and his creation, The Creature, at the grave of Frankenstein's wife, Elizabeth, ten years after her death," an official synopsis says. "Through dynamic interplay of dialogue and shared flashbacks of key events in both their lives, the concept album plunges into the heart of their intertwined destinies."

The album, which includes songs like "I Found Death at the University" and "Build Me Someone to Love," incorporates both pop and classical elements.

At its essence, Playing with Fire explores themes like love and family, and it will release Oct. 25.

Fellow *NSYNC boy band member Lance Bass offered his support in the comments of a post announcing the project.

"Let's go!!!!!" he said.