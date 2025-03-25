FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Lithgow is also set to star as Hogwarts headmaster Dumbledore in a Harry Potter series for HBO.
"It was a huge decision because it involves the next several years of my life. And I'm not young. I mean, this is the last big role I'll probably play," he told Variety. "My big question to them was, 'What is new about this? Why do more with the canon when it's already been done so well?' They just made it all sound very new."
