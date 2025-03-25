John Lithgow is reprising his role as the Trinity Killer in Dexter: Resurrection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline confirmed Monday that Lithgow, 79, will return as Arthur Miller, aka the Trinity Killer, in the Dexter and Dexter: New Blood sequel series at Showtime.

The outlet also said Jimmy Smits will reprise his Dexter character, Miguel Prado.

Lithgow previously teased his involvement in an interview with Variety.

"I just went back to do a day. They're rebooting the entire Michael C. Hall version of Dexter," the actor said.

"And it turns out he didn't die after all," he added of Miller, who appeared to die in Dexter Season 4. "I come back sort of as a phantom, as he gradually comes to life on a hospital bed."

Resurrection follows Michael C. Hall's Dexter Morgan and will also see the return of David Zayas, Jack Alcott and James Remar.

New cast members include Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa and Emilia Suarez, Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet and David Dastmalchian.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Lithgow is also set to star as Hogwarts headmaster Dumbledore in a Harry Potter series for HBO.

"It was a huge decision because it involves the next several years of my life. And I'm not young. I mean, this is the last big role I'll probably play," he told Variety. "My big question to them was, 'What is new about this? Why do more with the canon when it's already been done so well?' They just made it all sound very new."