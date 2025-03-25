A first date goes unpredictably wrong and takes a turn for the homicidal in the new trailer for director Christopher Landon's thriller Drop.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer, released Tuesday, finds widowed mother Violet, played by The White Lotus Season 2 star Meghann Fahy, going on her first date in years when an unseen antagonist somewhere in the restaurant starts dropping her increasingly threatening memes.

The trolling escalates into threatening Violet with the death of her young son unless she kills her date, Henry, played by Brandon Sklenar.

Violet finds herself in a race against time to identify her tormentor before she is forced to commit an act of violence to protect her child.

"First dates are nerve-wracking enough. Going on a first date while an unnamed, unseen troll pings you personal memes that escalate from annoying to homicidal? Blood-chilling," the film's official synopsis reads.

Directed by Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day), Drop also stars Violett Beane , Jacob Robinson, Reed Diamond, Gabrielle Ryan, Jeffery Self, Ed Weeks and Travis Nelson.

Drop hits theaters April 11.