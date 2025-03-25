The winners of the 50th annual Gracie Awards, presented by the Alliance of Women in Media Foundation, include Cristin Milioti, Mayim Bialik, Kathy Bates and Keke Palmer.

The Gracies, which celebrate "women's voices, stories and achievements in media," will be officially presented at the Gracie Awards Gala in Los Angeles May 20 and will be hosted by comedian, actress and podcaster Fortune Feimster

This year's honorees include Cristin Milioti, Actress in a Leading Role - Made for TV Movie or Limited Series, for her role in HBO's The Penguin, and the cable network's Dune: Prophecy is being highlighted in the TV Drama category.

The Disney+ movie Descendants: The Rise of Red is being honored for Ensemble Cast - Family Programming, and Nickelodeon's Dora is being honored in the Family Series category.

Other honorees include Mayim Bialik of Mayim Bialik's Breakdown for Audio Podcast Co-host/Ensemble; Kathy Bates of Matlock for Actress in a Leading Role - Drama; Keke Palmer of Baby, This is Keke Palmer for Audio Podcast Host - Entertainment; and Legacy Talk with Lena Waithe for Audio Podcast - Entertainment.

The full list of honorees can be read at the Alliance of Women in Media Foundation's website.

"For 50 years, the Gracie Awards have honored the storytellers who push boundaries and redefine what's possible," said Becky Brooks, president of AWMF. "This is more than an awards show -- it is a movement that has championed inclusion, representation and truth in the media."