CNN is previewing My Happy Place, a celebrity travel series starring The Traitors host Alan Cumming and Roots drummer Questlove.

"Whenever my schedule clears, I head straight to my happy place -- Austin, Texas," Questlove says in the trailer, released Monday.

The series follows six celebrities who take viewers to their most treasured places.

"Across six visually stunning episodes, each host reflects on why these meaningful sites have become their escape, revealing a never-before-seen side of the person and the destination," an official synopsis reads.

Cumming will take viewers to the Scottish Highlands in the premiere episode, which airs April 27.

"I feel a deep sense of calm when I'm here," he says in the preview. "I slow down, I connect."

Taraji P. Henson connected to spirituality in Bali, and will take viewers to "her happy place" in the second episode, and Questlove visits Austin in the third episode.

The series will also include a trip to Mykonos with Billy Porter, New Orleans with Octavia Spencer and Bangkok with Simu Liu.

"These talented storytellers let viewers into their home away from home, and the result is as poignant as it is illuminating," CNN Worldwide executive Amy Entelis said in a press release.