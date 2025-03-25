Seth Rogen and Catherine O'Hara were among the cast members who attended the premiere of the Apple TV+ series The Studio Monday.

Rogen, 42, wore a cream suit and tinted glasses to the Los Angeles screening.

In addition to portraying flustered film studio executive Matt Remick, Rogen was, alongside Evan Goldberg, the series creator and director. The pair were also members of the writing and executive producing team.

The show, which premieres Wednesday, shows Remick attempt to make great movies while facing various industry pressures.

O'Hara, 71, portrays Patty in the show, and she wore a pinstripe blouse tucked into a black sequin skirt at the premiere.