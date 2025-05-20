John Krasinski and Natalie Portman were among the stars who attended the premiere of their movie Fountain of Youth on Monday.

The pair portray Luke and Charlotte, estranged siblings who reunite on a quest to find the famed mythical waters that are said to benefit those who drink from them.

"They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives... and possibly lead to immortality," an official synopsis reads.

The premiere took place at New York City's American Museum of Natural History.

Krasinski wore a black pinstriped jacket, while Portman sporter an off-the-shoulder black dress.

Stanley Tucci also stars, while Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen) directs the film.

Fountain of Youth premieres on Apple TV+ Friday.