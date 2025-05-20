World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso battled Bron Breakker and was confronted by Logan Paul on WWE Raw.

Uso faced off against Breakker in a non-title match in the main event on Monday, which saw Breakker joined by The Wiseman Paul Heyman. Breakker, Heyman and their leader Seth Rollins continue to terrorize Raw as they attempt to take over WWE.

Uso had his hands full with Breakker, who brought the fight to the champ using his arsenal of power moves. Uso stopped a Spear attempt by Breakker and nailed him with a Superkick, but it wasn't enough to win the match.

Breakker later grabbed a chair as the referee was distracted by Heyman. Uso caught onto the plan and stopped Breakker once again with a Superkick. Heyman then grabbed Uso's leg to stop him from further attacking Breakker.

Uso chased Heyman outside the ring with The Wiseman putting up his fists to fight. Rollins then made a surprise appearance and attacked Uso from behind, ending the match in a disqualification.

Rollins and Breakker started to assault Uso until his best friend Sami Zayn rushed to his aide. Zayn was then joined by CM Punk, with the duo brawling with Rollins and Breakker all throughout the arena.

As Uso recovered, he was suddenly knocked out by Logan Paul who delivered a big right-hand punch to the champ.

Paul has now knocked out Uso multiple times, leading to their championship match on Saturday Night's Main Event, which broadcasts Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC and Peacock.

Punk and Zayn will have a tag team match against Rollins and Breakker at Saturday Night's Main Event.