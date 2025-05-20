Muschietti serves as an executive producer on the series alongside his sister, Barbara Muschietti, who also produced the films. The duo developed the series for HBO and Andy Muschietti will direct multiple episodes, the cable network said.
Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, David Coatsworth, Bill Skarsgard, Shelley Meals, Roy Lee and Dan Lin also serve as executive producers.
Fuchs, who penned the script for the first episode, serves as co-showrunner alongside Kane.
It: Welcome to Derry premieres in the fall on HBO and HBO Max.
