Stephen King's iconic clown demon Pennywise stalks a Maine town during the 1960s in the teaser trailer for HBO's It: Welcome to Derry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser, released by HBO on Tuesday, follows the efforts of a group of children as they attempt to unravel a supernatural mystery that has been haunting the town of Derry for generations.

The series serves as a prequel to director Andy Muschietti's films It and It: Chapter Two, both based on King's novel It.

The cast of It: Welcome to Derry includes Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe and Rudy Mancuso. Bill Skarsgard reprises his role from the films as the demonic clown Pennywise.

Muschietti serves as an executive producer on the series alongside his sister, Barbara Muschietti, who also produced the films. The duo developed the series for HBO and Andy Muschietti will direct multiple episodes, the cable network said.

Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, David Coatsworth, Bill Skarsgard , Shelley Meals, Roy Lee and Dan Lin also serve as executive producers.

Fuchs, who penned the script for the first episode, serves as co-showrunner alongside Kane.

It: Welcome to Derry premieres in the fall on HBO and HBO Max.