"It was difficult at times. I think she probably was open about that with you guys, too," Joey, 29, said on the Wednesday, January 8 episode of "The Squeeze," referring to Kelsey's previous appearance on The Lautners' podcast.
"And there's a lot of stuff you can't control... There were very unique and rare things that really put a lot of strain."
Joey admitted his run on Dancing with the Stars "was never a walk in the park," and he elaborated, "It's literally just because of timing."
Joey competed on Dancing with the Stars not long after his engagement to Kelsey aired on The Bachelor's Season 28 finale in March 2024.
"I would have loved -- especially in this important beginning time in our relationship -- I would have loved to have been able to put so much more time into it than I physically could have," Joey confessed.
"The way I always described it for her -- and tried to explain it for myself, too -- is it felt like when I was teaching tennis as much as I possibly could, when you're on court for 40 hours a week and you're on the entire time."
Joey said it requires a lot of effort and energy to talk to people and give "every single version" of yourself.
"When you go home, the last thing you want to do is be 'on' again," Joey noted.
"It's not like I had to be 'on' in our relationship. But I have to be giving [Kelsey] attention, I have to be making sure that I'm there fully."
Joey also gushed on "The Squeeze" how Kelsey was "so amazing and so understanding" during the season.
"I tried to be the best communicator I could, and I think [Dancing with the Stars] made our relationship even stronger at the end of the day, which is one of the things I'm most grateful for from the experience," Joey gushed.
"We always continue to choose each other, because we know this is what we want. And we're trial-by-fire learning quickly about each other, too, and I'm so grateful for that. I feel like I know her so well."
Joey said he has "no doubt" his relationship with Kelsey is going to work but it "takes a lot of effort," especially when they put themselves in "weird situations, like being on two reality shows" back to back.