The NBC game show Deal or No Deal is coming back with a new host and a new location. Deal or No Deal Island premieres next year.

NBC released an announcement Wednesday with a photo of host Joe Manganiello sitting with a silver briefcase wearing island attire. They also released a video of former host Howie Mandel passing the briefcase to Manganiello.

The game show will film at an undisclosed island location. Manganiello will still instruct contestants on deals with a banker between two briefcases with surprise amounts of money inside.

An announcement video showed Mandel in a studio announcing the new revival. However, given his germophobia, Mandel is reluctant to travel.

So Manganiello agrees to take over and Mandel gives him a briefcase full of travel supplies. Those supplies include masks for COVID-19 prevention and ointment for inner thigh rashes.

Mandel remains an executive producer. He hosted Deal or No Deal from 2005 - 2009, additional specials and a 2018 CNBC revival.

NBC's American edition is based on the Dutch game. Models typically held the briefcases but the revival announcement made no mention of new models.