HBO announced the premiere date for True Detective: Night Country on Wednesday. The fourth season of the drama premieres Jan. 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jodie Foster stars as Det. Liz Danvers. Along with Det. Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis), Danvers investigates the disappearance of eight men from an Alaskan research station.

The disappearance occurs just as extended nightfall hits the city of Ennis, Alaska. Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes also star.

HBO first announced a fourth season of the show in early 2022. They began production in Iceland that November.

Each season of True Detective has featured a different set of detectives in a different location. The first season starred Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey in Louisiana.

Issa Lopez showruns, rights, directs and executive produces. Foster is also an executive producer with PASTEL's Mari Jo Winkler, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak.

True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto and Season 1 director Cary Joji Fukunaga remain executive producers along with McConaughey and Harrelson. Additional executive producers include Chris Mundy, Alan Page Arriaga, Steve Golin and Richard Brown.