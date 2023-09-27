South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together is teasing its new album.

The K-pop group, aka TXT, released a concept clip for its forthcoming album, The Name Chapter: Freefall, on Wednesday.

The teaser, titled "Reality," shows the members of TXT walk and dance in the rain in the city.

TXT announced The Name Chapter: Freefall in August alongside a look at its new logo. The group will release the album Oct. 13.

The Name Chapter: Freefall will mark TXT's first full-length Korean album since The Chaos Chapter: Freeze, released in May 2021.

The new album features the single "Back for More" with Brazilian singer Anitta, which TXT released a music video for earlier this month.

TXT and Anitta performed "Back for More" at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12.