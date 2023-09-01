Season 4 of True Detective, which will star Jodie Foster and Kali Reis is set to premiere in 2024 after it was originally expected to start later this year, according to HBO's website.

Deadline and TVLine said the next chapter in the crime anthology show -- subtitled Night Country -- is now slated to debut in January.

No reason was given for the delay, but many TV and film schedules have been upended by the ongoing Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes, which halted most TV and film productions in North America and forbids actors from promoting their work.

"When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice," a synopsis said.

The last season of True Detective starred Mahershala Ali, Carmen Ejogo and Stephen Dorff. It aired in 2019.