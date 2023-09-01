All nine seasons of the legal drama, Suits, as well as its short-lived spinoff, Pearson, are now streaming on Peacock.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has enjoyed renewed interest in recent months, frequently appearing on Netflix's trending list, however Peacock is the only place fans can see both Suits and Pearson, which ran in 2019 and starred Gina Torres.

"Looking to atone for her past, disbarred powerhouse attorney Jessica Pearson leaves her New York City law firm for the down-and-dirty politics of the Windy City," a synopsis said.

The cast also includes Bethany Joy Lenz, Morgan Spector, Chantel Riley, Simon Kassianides, Eli Goree and Isabel Arraiza.

Markle married Britain's Prince Harry in 2018, but the couple announced in 2020 that they were stepping down as working members of the royal family and moving to the United States to raise their young family.

They have since focused on various media ventures and non-profit activities.