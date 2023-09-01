Three new episodes of the docu-series, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, are slated to premiere on Netflix Sept. 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director-producers Michael Gasparro and Julia Willoughby Nason are once again at the helm.

"On March 2, 2023, Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of the murder of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul," said a synopsis for Season 2.

"The world watched with bated breath as a verdict was announced. The people of the Lowcountry had been waiting the better part of two years to understand what happened the night of June 7, 2021."

Alex, a wealthy South Carolina attorney serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murders of his wife and son, was also indicted in May on charges of bank fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.

Paul was under indictment for his alleged role in a 2019 fatal boating accident at the time of his own death.