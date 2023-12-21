The Golden Globes announced the host of its 2024 ceremony on Thursday. Jo Koy will host the show airing Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and Paramount+.

Koy announced his hosting duties in an Instagram post. "It's going to be me the whole time, your host Jo Koy," Koy said in a video.

This will be the 81st edition of the Golden Globe Awards. The ceremony will be held at the Beverly Hilton and marks Koy's first time hosting a major awards show.

The Golden Globes began with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The HFPA disbanded in June with its members joining hundreds of new voters in a voting body for the continuing Golden Globes.

The Globes announced the full list of nominees Dec. 11, announced by Wilmer Valderrama and Cedric the Entertainer.

Koy has standup dates in January per his Instagram.