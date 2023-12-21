HBO announced on Thursday that it has renewed The Gilded Age for a third season. The Season 2 finale aired Sunday on HBO.
The Gilded Age was created by Julian Fellowes, who previously created Downton Abbey. Morgan Spector and Carrie Coon star as the Russells, new money via the railroad industry in late 19th century New York.
