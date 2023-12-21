South Korean singer Ryujin is back with a new music video.

The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Itzy, released a video for the solo song "Run Away" on Thursday.

In "Run Away," Ryujin is ready to move on from a soon-to-be ex, even if she has to play the "villain" and be the one to break up.

"Run Away" appears on Itzy's forthcoming album, Born to Be. The group will release the album Jan. 8.

Itzy member Yeji released a music video for "Crown on My Head," her solo song for the album, earlier this week.

Born to Be also features the solo songs "Blossom" (Lia) and "Yet, But" (Yuna).

The album will mark Itzy's first full-length Korean album since Crazy in Love (2021).

Itzy consists of Ryujin, Yeji, Lia, Chaeryeong and Yuna. The group made its debut in 2019.