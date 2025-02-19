Blackpink's Jisoo released a dance performance video for her song "Earthquake" Wednesday.

The release follows an earlier music video, which dropped Friday, that shows the South Korean singer grappling with new feelings of love and driving a car through a dark tunnel.

In the dance performance video, Jisoo, 30, is surrounded by dancers in a large room. Behind them, a screen slowly fades from white to purple.

Dancers include Kiel Tutin, Ryeon, Bell, Onelove, Rarmg, Sharon, Roserin, Subin, Gahee, Michael Dameski, Babyzoo, Mooddok Taejun and Ezy.

"Earthquake" appears on Jisoo's first solo EP Amortage, which also arrived Friday.

Jisoo is set to tour with the K-pop group Blackpink, which also consists of Jennie, Rose and Lisa.