Robert De Niro attended the New York premiere of his first television series Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Netflix's Zero Day, which debuts Thursday, De Niro portrays the fictional former president George Mullen, who is picking up the pieces after a brutal cyber attack that killed thousands.

At the premiere, De Niro, 81, was seen alongside his costar Angela Bassett, 66, who plays the current U.S. President, Evelyn Mitchell.

Mitchell assigns Mullen the job of finding who perpetrated the "Zero Day" attacks.

Both stars wore black to the premiere, but Bassett brought a cheetah-print coat.

The show also stars Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Bill Camp, Gaby Hoffman, Clark Gregg and Mark Ivanir.

De Niro is set to play dual roles in The Alto Knights and he will also star in Netflix's The Whisper Man.