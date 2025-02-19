Peacock announced Wednesday that it will stream the Oscar-nominated box office hit Wicked. The film begins streaming March 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wicked first came home for digital purchase and rental on Dec. 31. It opened in theaters on Nov. 22.

The sing-along version of Wicked, which opened in theaters Dec. 25, will also be included on Peacock, along with bonus features from the home video releases. The film is also available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD.

Wicked adapts the first act of the Broadway musical based the on Gregory Maguire novel, concluding with the song "Defying Gravity." Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba, the green-hued student who becomes known as the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz.

Ariana Grande plays Galinda, Elphaba's university roommate. Jeff Goldblum plays the Wizard, Michelle Yeoh the magic teacher Madame Morrible, Marissa Bode Elphaba's sister Nessarose, and Jonathan Bailey a prince.