Five young actors were nominated Tuesday for the 2025 BAFTA Rising Star Award.

The nominees are: Marisa Abela from Back to Black, Jharrel Jerome from Unstoppable, David Jonsson from Alien: Romulus, Mikey Madison from Anora, and Nabhaan Rizwan from In Camera.

"The award honours an emerging actor or actress who has demonstrated exceptional talent and ambition and has begun to capture the imagination of the British public, with many former winners going on to become huge household names," BAFTA's website said.

The winner of the fan-voted prize will be announced at a ceremony Feb. 16 in London.

Doctor Who and Good Omens actor David Tennant is hosting the gala.