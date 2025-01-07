Season 2 of the video-game adaptation, The Last of Us, is set to premiere on HBO and Max in April.

"Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind," HBO said in a press release on Monday.

Pedro Pascal plays smuggler Joel and Bella Ramsey plays teen Ellie in the show about survivors of a mass fungal infection that caused a zombie-like outbreak.

Catherine O'Hara and Kaitlyn Dever join the cast for Season 2.

Season 1 premiered in 2023.