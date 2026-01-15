Warner Bros. released the trailer for The Bride! on Thursday. The film opens March 6.

Maggie Gyllenhaal wrote and directed the adaptation of The Bride of Frankenstein. The trailer, set to Florence + the Machine's "Everybody Scream," shows Jessie Buckley die in a fall down stairs.

She wakes up in a lab. The monster (Christian Bale) explains that he assisted a scientist (Annette Bening) in digging her up and bringing her back.

At the end of the trailer, Buckley names herself "The Bride." The monster adds "of Frankenstein" but she corrects him, "No, just The Bride."

The monster and The Bride hit New York City earlier in the trailer. The Bride also holds a fancy party hostage at gunpoint.

A man says he's sorry and The Bride asks him, "Did you do something wrong, something you thought you might get away with?"

Penelope Cruz and Peter Sarsgaard also star.