Fox Entertainment and Fremantle announced Thursday that they will hold open auditions for a reboot of Baywatch Feb. 18 at the Marina Del Rey, Calif., Marriott.

Fox is inviting aspiring actors 18 and older of all genders and ethnicities to audition. These roles could be series regulars, recurring or guest star roles as lifeguards, beachgoers, bartenders and more, including not yet written.

Auditioners are encouraged to dress for the beach but not in "overly revealing styles and costumes." They can register at www.baywatchcastingcall.com by Feb. 17.

Burn Notice creator Matt Nix is showrunner of the reboot and executive produces with Mike Horowitz, Dante Di Loreto and Baywatch creators Michael Berk, Greg Bonann and Doug Schwartz.

Baywatch is to begin production in March at Venice Beach and the Fox Studio Lot in Century City, Calif.

The series also featured early appearances by Jason Momoa.

A documentary about the show aired on Hulu in 2024. Erika Eleniak discussed her time on Baywatch with UPI at the time, saying fans often underestimated the physical exertion and grace of the performers.