MGM+ released three photos from the upcoming series American Classic on Thursday. The show premieres March 1 on MGM+ and airs weekly.

Kevin Kline stars as Richard Bean, a theater actor who returns home to his family theater after a Broadway meltdown. Laura Linney and Jon Tenney play his wife and son.

Tony Shalhoub guest stars as Alvy, Richard's agent. The photo shows Alvy making a phone call from the Alvy Stritch agency.

Other photos show Kline and Linney at a dinner table, and Linney and Tenney speaking at a podium. MGM+ also announced Stephen Spinella and Aaron Tveit joining the cast as a theater critic and his partner respectively.

Each season will tell the story of a different Bean production with family stories unfolding around them.