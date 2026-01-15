MGM+ released three photos from the upcoming series American Classic on Thursday. The show premieres March 1 on MGM+ and airs weekly.

Kevin Kline stars as Richard Bean, a theater actor who returns home to his family theater after a Broadway meltdown. Laura Linney and Jon Tenney play his wife and son.

Tony Shalhoub guest stars as Alvy, Richard's agent. The photo shows Alvy making a phone call from the Alvy Stritch agency.

Other photos show Kline and Linney at a dinner table, and Linney and Tenney speaking at a podium. MGM+ also announced Stephen Spinella and Aaron Tveit joining the cast as a theater critic and his partner respectively.

Each season will tell the story of a different Bean production with family stories unfolding around them.

Michael Hoffman and Bob Martin created American Classic and executive producers with writer Ellen Fairey. Len Cariou, Jane Alexander, Jessica Hecht, Mark Linn-Baker and more also star.