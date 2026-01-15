Paramount+ announced Thursday it has greenlit the series Fear Not. It will air in 2027.

Anne Hathaway stars as Margy Palm, the last woman kidnapped by serial killer Stephen Morin. Morin has not been cast yet.

Palm turned to her faith during captivity, believing Morin could be saved. Palm was ultimately returned and Morin was convicted and sentenced to death.

MGM Television will produce Fear Not. Bash Doran adapted the book Sympathy for the Devil by Julie Miller. The series will have six episodes.

Hathaway is also an executive producer and stars in the films The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey and more 2026 movies. Her previous TV role was two episodes of the Prime Video series Modern Love.