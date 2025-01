Disney/John Fleenor

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/22/2025



ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

Jesse Palmer has teased that Grant Ellis ' season of is going to be emotional, dramatic and exciting at every turn."I've just been going back and watching some of the first episodes that have been edited and put together, and it's very, very emotional," Jesse told Parade."There are going to be some surprises along the road for sure. This isn't one of those seasons where there's going to be a few surprises early and then it's sort of smooth sailing all the way."The host added, "I think people will be on the edge of their seats each and every single week."Jesse, who starred on 's fifth season in 2004 and replaced former host Chris Harrison in 2021, recalled how the cast was pretty anxious and tense when they filmed 's Season 29 premiere."A lot of nervous energy is what I remember on Grant's first night," Jesse said."Normally, that's a theme. I just think Grant was really tapping back into his experience on [ Jenn Tran ]'s season and remembering how he felt when he got out of the limo."But Jesse shared how Grant's bachelorettes "did an unbelievable job" with their Night 1 entrances and introductions."They were creative, clever, witty, funny. They all looked absolutely beautiful. Very memorable," Jesse gushed.But due to the competitive element of the show, Jesse teased that not all of the women will get along and find comradery."There are some very strong opinions in the house," Jesse noted with a laugh."They're not afraid to voice those set opinions pretty early on. I think people can get ready for that."Jesse insisted Grant's season "starts with a bang" and plays out as a very authentic journey to find love."Grant's a really sweet guy and I think people got to know a lot about him during Jenn's season of ette," Jesse said."But obviously, a lot more will be revealed on his season. I'm a huge fan of Grant. He's very deserving of this opportunity. He's a guy that's been successful in anything he's done professionally in his life."Jesse pointed out how "the one big thing" that's been "missing" in Grant's life is love.Jesse also revealed that the destinations on 's 29th season are some of the most romantic places he's ever traveled to since hosting the franchise.Jesse, his wife Emely Fardo -- whom he wed in 2020 -- and their baby girl Ella all traveled together while filming Grant's season."It was really special," Jesse gushed."It's funny, with my wife, when we find out at the start of the year where we're going to be traveling, Emely is very selective about the places where she wants to make the effort to come. Other places she'll just pass on."But Emely was apparently "really excited" about Grant's filming locations throughout the season."So when you're traveling with a baby less than a year old, it adds a whole different stress level. But it was well worth it," Jesse shared."Emely is amazing with Ella. Ella travels so well. I don't know if Ella's ever going to remember how beautiful these places were, but she was there! We have the evidence to prove it."Jesse concluded that hosting franchise is "one of the greatest things" he's ever done and the last four years have been "tremendous."Grant a 31-year-old day trader and New Jersey native who currently resides in Houston, TX, will be shown meeting 25 beautiful bachelorettes when Season 29 of the ABC reality series premieres on Monday, January 27 at 8PM ET/PT.The Night 1 ladies range in age from 25-32, and they include a pediatric speech therapist, a boxing trainer, and interior designer, an attorney, a venture capitalist, and a wedding planner.When Grant, a former pro basketball player, is not working, he enjoys cheering on the Lakers, going bowling, and belting out tunes at karaoke nights."As the Bachelor, Grant is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure and genuine connections," ABC said in a statement.On ette's 21st season which wrapped in Summer 2024, Jenn was shown eliminating Grant during the show's August 12 episode, and Grant seemed pretty crushed to be denied a rose right before hometown dates.Although Jenn didn't even select Grant as one of her Final 4 bachelors, Grant was admittedly "falling" in love with ette star -- so much so, he said he was totally ready to get engaged.It's therefore probably safe to assume Grant was ready and willing to get engaged on his season of . Click here to read spoilers on how Grant's season will unfold, including the identity of his winner.Interested in more news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group