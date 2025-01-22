The host added, "I think people will be on the edge of their seats each and every single week."
Jesse, who starred on The Bachelor's fifth season in 2004 and replaced former host Chris Harrison in 2021, recalled how the cast was pretty anxious and tense when they filmed The Bachelor's Season 29 premiere.
"A lot of nervous energy is what I remember on Grant's first night," Jesse said.
"Normally, that's a theme. I just think Grant was really tapping back into his experience on [Jenn Tran]'s season and remembering how he felt when he got out of the limo."
But Jesse shared how Grant's bachelorettes "did an unbelievable job" with their Night 1 entrances and introductions.
"They were creative, clever, witty, funny. They all looked absolutely beautiful. Very memorable," Jesse gushed.
But due to the competitive element of the show, Jesse teased that not all of the women will get along and find comradery.
"There are some very strong opinions in the house," Jesse noted with a laugh.
"They're not afraid to voice those set opinions pretty early on. I think people can get ready for that."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Jesse insisted Grant's The Bachelor season "starts with a bang" and plays out as a very authentic journey to find love.
"Grant's a really sweet guy and I think people got to know a lot about him during Jenn's season ofThe Bachelorette," Jesse said.
"But obviously, a lot more will be revealed on his season. I'm a huge fan of Grant. He's very deserving of this opportunity. He's a guy that's been successful in anything he's done professionally in his life."
Jesse pointed out how "the one big thing" that's been "missing" in Grant's life is love.
Jesse also revealed that the destinations on The Bachelor's 29th season are some of the most romantic places he's ever traveled to since hosting the franchise.
Jesse, his wife Emely Fardo -- whom he wed in 2020 -- and their baby girl Ella all traveled together while filming Grant's season.
"It was really special," Jesse gushed.
ADVERTISEMENT
"It's funny, with my wife, when we find out at the start of the year where we're going to be traveling, Emely is very selective about the places where she wants to make the effort to come. Other places she'll just pass on."
But Emely was apparently "really excited" about Grant's filming locations throughout the season.
"So when you're traveling with a baby less than a year old, it adds a whole different stress level. But it was well worth it," Jesse shared.
"Emely is amazing with Ella. Ella travels so well. I don't know if Ella's ever going to remember how beautiful these places were, but she was there! We have the evidence to prove it."
Jesse concluded that hosting The Bachelor franchise is "one of the greatest things" he's ever done and the last four years have been "tremendous."
Grant a 31-year-old day trader and New Jersey native who currently resides in Houston, TX, will be shown meeting 25 beautiful bachelorettes when Season 29 of the ABC reality series premieres on Monday, January 27 at 8PM ET/PT.
The Night 1 ladies range in age from 25-32, and they include a pediatric speech therapist, a boxing trainer, and interior designer, an attorney, a venture capitalist, and a wedding planner.
When Grant, a former pro basketball player, is not working, he enjoys cheering on the Lakers, going bowling, and belting out tunes at karaoke nights.
"As the Bachelor, Grant is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure and genuine connections," ABC said in a statement.
On The Bachelorette's 21st season which wrapped in Summer 2024, Jenn was shown eliminating Grant during the show's August 12 episode, and Grant seemed pretty crushed to be denied a rose right before hometown dates.
Although Jenn didn't even select Grant as one of her Final 4 bachelors, Grant was admittedly "falling" in love with The Bachelorette star -- so much so, he said he was totally ready to get engaged.
It's therefore probably safe to assume Grant was ready and willing to get engaged on his season of The Bachelor.
ADVERTISEMENT
Click here to read spoilers on how Grant's The Bachelor season will unfold, including the identity of his winner.