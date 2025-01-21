"It's real," Jesse toldUs Weekly in a recent interview. "And I don't know if you could tell from watching that [preview, but] from my reaction, I was surprised."
In the preview, which ABC released in December 2024, Grant was shown meeting with Jesse on the day of his Final Rose Ceremony and explaining that he was still unsure of which woman he was going to pick.
"I'm scared of making the wrong decision," Grant said in the preview.
Jesse then asked Grant, "Do you feel like you know what you want to do?"
And Grant replied, "The truth is, I don't know."
"Well, we've got both women," Jesse noted. "They're here on standby. And of course I have to know which one to send first."
Jesse told Us that his conversation with Grant on that last day of filming was a first for him as host ofThe Bachelor franchise.
"That was something that I haven't encountered yet as host in the last four years on any of the franchises," Jesse shared.
"Normally, I think, our leads have a little bit more clarity -- a lot more clarity -- heading into the final day. And I really think that's how conflicted Grant really was."
Jesse suggested that the caliber of women in Grant's cast played a big role in the 31-year-old day trader's indecisiveness.
"I've said this all along: the cast of women on Grant's season are remarkable. They are phenomenal," Jesse gushed.
"Every year, for whoever our lead is, making that final decision on that final day is already a difficult decision. But I can appreciate some of why Grant was so conflicted. I'll just say that."