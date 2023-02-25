Social media star Jessa Duggar Seewald has announced on her YouTube channel that she recently suffered a pregnancy loss.

Duggar -- who also starred in the reality shows 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On -- called Friday's 18-minute video "Heartbreak Over the Holidays."

In it, she detailed how she wept when she was told she had miscarried her fifth child.

She did not reveal what the child's sex was, but said she was about to start her second trimester when she lost the baby.

"Nothing could've prepared me for the weight of those words at that moment," she said, recalling how the ultrasound technician stepped out of the room so she and her husband Ben Seewald could begin "trying to process the loss [while] sitting there and holding hands and crying."

The couple have been married for nine years and are the parents of four children, the youngest of whom was born in 2021.

"When you lose someone so dear to you, it does make heaven that much sweeter. We talked about that with the kids. We can't wait to meet this little one in heaven one day," Jessa said in the video.