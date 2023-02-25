Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Jenny Slate, Orlando Bloom, James Marsden and Mark Wahlberg have been added to presenters list for Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

The SAG Awards honor excellence in TV and film acting.

Films The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once lead the nominees with five each, including for Best Ensemble in a Movie.

Netflix drama Ozark follows with four nominations.

The gala will stream on Netflix's YouTube channel, as well as on Twitter and Facebook, at 8 p.m. ET.

Andrew Garfield will present the SAG Life Achievement Award to actress Sally Field.