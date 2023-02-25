The late Goodfellas and Field of Dreams actor Ray Liotta has been posthumously presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ray Liotta 's all-around career made him a triple threat and sadly his passing was devastating to the entertainment world," Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement.

"The characters he portrayed will always be etched in Hollywood's film history."

Elizabeth Banks, who directed Liotta in Cocaine Bear, and actor Taron Egerton, who starred with him in Black Bird, attended Friday's ceremony to honor Liotta, who died last May at the age of 67.

Karsen Liotta, the actor's daughter accepted the star on his behalf.

"I'm so touched to be accepting this honor on behalf of my dad. I couldn't be more proud of him," the 24-year-old actress said.

"He was a one of a kind actor and the best friend, brother and father anyone could have asked for. I lucked out with you," she added. "If you have a Ray in your life, you're lucky. I love you so much. Thank you for your work and the imprint you left on me and all of those who love you. Everyone deserves a Ray in their life."