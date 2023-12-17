Mayor of Kingstown and Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner has announced plans to release new music in 2024.

"New music out Jan 1 Musical diary of life, death, recovery and things learned over this last year. #loveandtitanium #waitforme," Renner wrote on X Sunday.

The post included an outdoor photo of him sitting on a lake dock with his arm around his 10-year-old daughter Ava against a backdrop of majestic mountains and a clear blue sky.

Renner, 52, was seriously injured in a snowplowing mishap exactly a year earlier at his home in Nevada.

He has undergone numerous operations and months of therapy since the accident, and has not acted in a live-action film or TV show since, although he is expected to return for Season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown.

Renner recently was heard narrating the NatGeo docuseries, Incredible Animal Journeys.